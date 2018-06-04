WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler about Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax?

The RAW Women's Championship match may not play out like you think!

This may not be what fans are expecting

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is all set to face Nia Jax at Money in the Bank for the prestigious RAW Women's Championship. Not only will this be her first title shot but also her first televised singles match in WWE.

According to Wrestling Observer and Cageside Seats, the match at Money in the Bank will be a short affair. Expect it to be over in the blink of an eye.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey and Jax made their match official at the NBC Upfronts. Jax challenged Rousey to a singles encounter even though Rousey believed she hadn't really earned her opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship.

Since then, there had been a slight change in Nia Jax's character. While she protested against bullying during her program with Alexa Bliss, she's become a bit of a bully herself leading up to her match.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey was impressive in her first outing at WrestleMania, but she lacks the experience to put on a real clinic. In addition to this, Nia Jax too isn't really a ring general either.

A short match could really help maintain the mystique of Ronda Rousey if she was to win. And in case she's not booked to be champion, there could be an interesting, inconclusive finish keeping the title off her until a bigger event down the line.

What's next?

Will Ronda Rousey stand by her friend Natalya when she faces off against Nia Jax on RAW this week? Will Rousey show more of her mean streak? Could we see Natalya win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash in on Rousey to keep the match short and sweet?

How do you want the Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax match to play out?

