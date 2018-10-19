WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler On How Long The Shield Will Last In WWE

How long will the Hounds Of Justice last?

What's the story?

The main storyline on WWE RAW over the past few weeks has been whether or not The Shield will endure after all the internal turmoil. While Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be on the same page, Dean Ambrose has teased leaving The Shield on more than one occasion recently.

The Sports Daily has provided us with an update on how long The Shield could potentially last. And the answer is that The Shield will not be splitting up anytime soon.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield has been the featured faction on RAW these past few months, ever since they reunited the night after SummerSlam. They came together to stop Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

However, while both Reigns and Rollins hold Championships, Ambrose does not. This has been the cause of dissent among the men. In fact, Ambrose even turned down opportunities to face Reigns and Rollins for the titles, in order to face Braun Strowman, not long ago.

The heart of the matter

Ambrose may have teased leaving The Shield on more than one occasion, but the fact is that The Shield will stay united until April. This is because they are advertised right before WrestleMania 35, for the April 1st RAW episode.

Of course, the date indicates that it could all be a swerve, and moreover, WWE cards are always subject to change. However, it does seem like The Shield will be a major draw heading into WrestleMania and therefore, it does not make sense to split them up so soon. The site also says that The Shield could potentially split up and reunite again.

What's next?

The drama within The Shield will certainly continue over the next few weeks. But now we know, that it's all much ado for nothing. However their opponents McIntyre and Strowman may be on the warpath, if you consider the events on RAW.

Are you enjoying the current Shield run? Let us know in the comments.