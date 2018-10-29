WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler on huge announcement set to take place at Evolution

Women's Tag Team Champions are about to be unveiled

What's the story?

There has been talk of WWE revealing Women's Tag Team Championships for the past few months and now it appears the company is finally going to unveil their new belts tonight at Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

WWE had Women's Tag Team Championships back in the 1980s, at a time when women's wrestling was somewhat overlooked, and the titles were then deactivated in 1989. The titles have been speculated over for the past few months, but WWE is yet to speak about them publically, even though there have been obvious steps to put together tag teams on the main roster.

The Women's Tag Team Championships were thought to have been custom made a few months ago and have since been waiting for the perfect time to unveil them, which is set to be tonight.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, the Women's Tag Team Championships are set to be unveiled tonight at Evolution and this is why Stephanie McMahon will be on hand to make the announcement.

The site also noted that Vince McMahon has wanted to bring Tag Team Championships to the Women's Division for the past year but he was unable to find a perfect time for them to be used. There are more women on the main roster now than ever before and the first ever all-women's pay-per-view is the best place for the company to add them to their show, which is why tonight has been the rumored place for the titles to be unveiled ever since the WWE Universe got wind of the decision to bring them in.

What's next?

Evolution takes place tonight live from Uniondale in New York City but whilst the announcement is set to take place it is unknown if new Champions will be crowned tonight or if it will be the beginning of a lengthy tournament.

Are you excited for the women of WWE to finally have Tag Team Championships? Have your say in the comments section below...