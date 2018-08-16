WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler On Injured Superstar Who Was Supposed To Make It To The Finals Of The Mae Young Classic

Phillipa Marie

This is heartbreaking news for Tegan Nox

What's the story?

Welsh star Tegan Nox was knocked out of the Mae Young Classic earlier this month when her quarterfinal match with Rhea Ripley was stopped following an injury but it's thought that she was expected to make it all the way to the finals of the competition before she was sidelined.

In case you didn't know...

Nox executed a dive to the outside of the ring as part of her match with Rhea Ripley in the Mae Young Classic, which was where she landed awkwardly and the referee was then forced to throw up the dreaded "X" symbol before the match was stopped and Ripley was awarded the victory.

Triple H later stated that Nox had broken her leg before it was revealed by WWE.com that the true extent of her injury was currently unknown.

The heart of the matter

According to Prowrestlingsheet, Triple H recently provided the WWE Universe with an update on Nox's condition where he stated that it would be "a while" before she would return to the company but this wasn't the end for the Welsh star who only returned to the ring a few months ago.

Nox missed the first Mae Young Classic because of a torn ACL and was expected to have had a decent run in that competition before she was ruled out. Even worse news for Nox is that she was expected to go through to the finals of this year's competition, but after her injury, WWE changed things up backstage and now the final will see Toni Storm take on Lo Shirai.

What's next?

Nox is just 23 years old and has a bright future ahead of her in WWE and it appears that COO Triple H is right behind her and will help her through another comeback. Nox has recently been performing as one half of Team Kick at NXT Live events and will be hoping to get back to Dakota Kai's side soon.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Tegan the best in her recovery.