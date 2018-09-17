WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler on WWE RAW Superstar possibly returning at Hell in a Cell

Nia Jax (right) could make her on-screen return at WWE Hell in a Cell

What's the story?

PWInsider now reports that former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax is backstage at tonight's Hell in a Cell tapings.

Jax had been busy with her rehab due to leg injury issues over the past several weeks. However, The Irresistible Force was recently said to be training at the WWE Performance Center.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax last wrestled opposite Alexa Bliss in their RAW Women's Championship match at WWE's Extreme Rules PPV on July 15th.

Jax fought tooth and nail against Bliss in a bid to regain her RAW Women's title from the latter--however, the Samoan powerhouse failed to dethrone The Goddess of WWE, and has since been on the shelf due to injury issues.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax has reportedly been rehabbing her leg during her in-ring hiatus--with all signs pointing towards the fact that she's been recovering pretty well.

Moreover, the professional wrestling rumor mill was also rife with talks of Jax training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of her eventual in-ring comeback.

PWInsider has now revealed that Jax is backstage at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas--the venue which is set to host tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV.

Notwithstanding, it's unknown as to whether the WWE intends on having Jax stage her in-ring comeback at the Hell in a Cell event or postpone her return till RAW on Monday.

What's next?

WWE RAW Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey is currently en route to defending her title against number-1 contender Alexa Bliss aka "The Goddess of WWE".

The aforesaid match is scheduled to take place at tonight's Hell in a Cell PPV which airs from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Would you like to see Nia Jax return at tonight's Hell in a Cell event? Do give us your opinion in the comments section below...