WWE Rumor Mill: Stephanie McMahon pushed as the new face of WWE, changes in business representation of WWE revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.78K // 25 Jul 2018, 05:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon is being hailed by experts the world over, as the new face of the WWE business administration

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Stephanie McMahon taking over as the new face of WWE’s business sphere was discussed.

Apparently, the belief is that WWE head honcho Vince McMahon has now handed over the duty of representing the organization in business meetings with other organizations and networks to his daughter Stephanie.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Vince McMahon is the majority owner, Chairman and CEO of the WWE—and has been representing the company in its business administration and meetings with fellow organizations from both the sports-entertainment industry as well as other spheres of business over the years.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned role of representing WWE in the business sphere is gradually being taken over by Vince’s daughter and WWE CBO (Chief Brand Officer) Stephanie McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of The Observer, noted that Vince McMahon simply introduced Stephanie and her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following which, Stephanie went on to announce the first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view event, while Triple H delivered an emotional speech on the WWE Women’s Division.

Meltzer addressed the aforementioned segment; stating—

“They’ve pretty much made them (Stephanie McMahon and Triple H) the face of the company.”

“When they did the negotiations (for the recent WWE television deals), it was not Vince McMahon who was involved in the negotiations for those TV deals. It was CAA (Creative Artists Agency) that did the deals.”

“The point people were George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, but Triple H and Stephanie were the faces of the company.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Meltzer referenced a recent article in the Sports Business Journal—asserting that when they listed all the key personalities in the WWE and UFC TV deal negotiations, the WWE people listed were Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, not Vince McMahon.

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that the WWE is in a transition phase at this time, and Stephanie is the new face of the company.

Meltzer added that being the face of WWE’s business sphere is her role, hence she was accorded the honor of making the announcement of the WWE’s first all-women PPV show—as revealed by the promotion on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

What’s next?

The WWE’s first-ever all-women PPV—Evolution—is set to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

The aforementioned PPV shall feature female Superstars from the WWE’s RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK brands.

Trade pundits, as well as sports-entertainment fans and experts, have been lauding a considerable amount of praise on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H for their efforts toward building women’s wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Stephanie McMahon serving as the new face of WWE? Sound off in the comments!