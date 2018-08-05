Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: SummerSlam expected to be one of the longest pay-per-views of the year 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
1.98K   //    05 Aug 2018, 20:51 IST

SummerSlam is expected to last round seven hours this year
SummerSlam is expected to last around seven hours this year

What's the story?

SummerSlam is now just two weeks away and ahead of the show, it has been reported that the event could last up to seven hours.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam is one of WWE's big four shows, which means that it's expected to be one of the lengthiest pay-per-views of the year. WrestleMania back in April had a seven-hour runtime, whilst The Royal Rumble and Survivor Series have also been known to follow suit as some of the lengthier shows in WWE's calendar year.

These shows usually boast a two-hour kickoff show runtime, followed by a five-hour main show and given the fact that SummerSlam's card already looks stacked, WWE should easily be able to fill this time.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by RingSideNews, SummerSlam has a scheduled start time of 7 PM ET and is expected to run for around four hours, even though cable companies have been advised that the show could run until midnight.

Add this to the fact that there is also a two-hour preshow, and many fans could find themselves watching this year's event for around seven hours. As of writing, there are just nine matches that have been made official for the show, but with two weeks to go there are many more building that could easily be added to that tally before the show takes place.

What's next?

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th and is following NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, in New York. The show is easily considered to be one of the biggest shows of the year, so fans should expect it to be a lengthy one.

Do you think SummerSlam will last for around seven hours? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
