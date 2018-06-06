WWE Rumor Mill: SummerSlam set to leave Brooklyn, New York next year?

Could WWE have some big plans for their biggest event of the summer?

Phillipa Marie ANALYST News 06 Jun 2018, 23:00 IST

SummerSlam could have a new home in the future

What's the story?

Both NXT and SummerSlam have taken over the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York annually ever since 2015, but itis being reported that WWE could be looking to move away from this venue in the future.

In case you didn't know...

The Barclays Center has become the home for SummerSlam ever since WWE presented the show back in 2015 which was coincidentally the same year that NXT Takeover: Brooklyn made its debut.

SummerSlam was never focused to one place for four years before WWE signed a contract with the Barclays Center, but it has been a beneficial deal for the company who are set to present their NXT and main roster shows from the same arena for what could be the final time later this year.

The heart of the matter

Wrestlevotes noted on Twitter earlier today that WWE could be looking to move SummerSlam away from Brooklyn after this year since the company is now looking into hosting their bigger events in Stadiums moving forward.

Following up w/ a report from a few months back, source states it’s a near certainty SummerSlam is moving from Barclays in Brooklyn after this year. WWE would love to host at a stadium, although middle of summer is tough. Keep an eye out for “vacation” cities. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 6, 2018

Brooklyn has been a fantastic place for WWE over the past four years and it has also proved a lucky venue for their NXT roster. If the company is looking to move away from The Barclays Centre then this would be the first time in NXT history that their summer pay-per-view didn't take place in New York.

What's next?

WWE is still set to broadcast this year's SummerSlam from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th, but it is thought that this could be the last time that The Biggest Part of the Summer takes over The Big Apple.

Should WWE move SummerSlam away from Brooklyn or has the city become its unofficial home? Have your say in the comments section below!