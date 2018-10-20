WWE Rumor Mill: Surprising revelation about Ronda Rousey’s ‘John Cena’ promo against Nikki Bella

Rousey delivered quite the promo on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Nikki Bella was left astounded on Monday Night Raw when Ronda Rousey made their rivalry personal by bringing her ex-boyfriend John Cena into the mix. It was the usual scathing back and forth promo that the women of WWE have become known for, but this time it was Rousey who actually penned the whole thing.

In case you didn't know...

The Bella Twins made a huge mistake two weeks ago on Raw when they attacked the former UFC Champion from behind and left her asking questions about the betrayal.

Nikki then stated this week that it was because she hated watching Rousey at the apex of WWE's Women's division, and claimed that she and her sister were the reason the revolution was underway.

This led to a deeply personal back and forth where Nikki claimed that she had knocked down obstacles and doors to be where she was, which was something Rousey claimed she did in Judo, Strikeforce, and UFC.

Rousey then quipped that the only door Bella knocked down was John Cena's bedroom door, and that he eventually threw her out of that exact same door. It was a line that popped the WWE Universe, and gained quite the reaction on social media.

The heart of the matter

It was a scathing promo that garnered the reaction that WWE was obviously hoping for, and according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it was a promo that Rousey wrote herself. The former UFC Champion wrote the entire segment from start to finish, and was able to then hear the WWE Universe react in the way she imagined.

"THE ONLY DOOR YOU EVER KNOCKED DOWN WAS THE DOOR TO JOHN CENA'S BEDROOM... and he eventually threw you out of that exact same door" - Ronda Rousey strikes again #RAW pic.twitter.com/7ytosPeaYX — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 16, 2018

Rousey has only been in WWE since January, but it appears that she is being given a lot of opportunities in the company if they're willing to trust her to write her own promos now as well. The former Olympian has been working closely with Paul Heyman in recent months, which could be why WWE felt it was worth the risk.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella at Evolution next Sunday night, in what is expected to be the main event.

Do you think Rousey has a talent for writing promos? Have your say in the comments.