WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock and 6-time World Champion set to be part of Smackdown 1000?

The Rock

What's the story?

As per PW Insider via cagesideseats.com, Booker T and Big Show have been booked for SmackDown 1000.

They also state that if The Rock does feature on the show, it will likely be via video.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock is not only a Hollywood Superstar but a WWE Legend and multiple time WWE Champion. The Rock has been instrumental in the success of SmackDown and was part of the main event on the first ever episode of Smackdown in 1999.

Apart from The Rock, both Big Show and Booker T have been key Superstars in the rise of Smackdown to what it has become today.

Booker T reached heights of his popularity when he embodies the King Booker gimmick and even managed to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

WWE is pulling all the stops to make Smackdown 1000 a night to remember. Legendary luchador Rey Mysterio is all set to make his full-time comeback on the show as he squares off against US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a dream match.

Former multi-time WWE Champions, Edge and Batista are also advertised to be part of the show.

It is very much possible that The Rock would himself like to be part of such a historic event, especially for the show he helped bring to the forefront, however, it might be difficult for him to be there live due to prior commitments.

What's next?

WWE SmackDown 1000 will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 16.

