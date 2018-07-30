WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock and Vince McMahon could reach a huge deal for WWE comeback

Vince McMahon could potentially bring back The Rock for a run in the WWE

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the possibility of The Rock returning to the WWE was discussed.

Most prominently, a few key factors that could see WWE boss Vince McMahon rope in The Rock, were expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

The Rock transitioned from professional wrestling to Hollywood in the early-2000s and is now considered to be one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of The Observer emphasized that The Rock had been in talks with WWE for a performance at WrestleMania, however, insurance issues pertaining to his movies that are helmed by major Hollywood production houses prevented Rocky from wrestling again.

Meltzer continued—

“He wants to wrestle at WrestleMania.”

Additionally, Meltzer reiterated that The Rock initially wanted to wrestle as Ronda Rousey’s Tag Team partner against Triple H & Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year.

Regardless, Meltzer added that The Rock was busy with his Hollywood obligations around WrestleMania season this year.

However, should he find even a relatively short period of time where he isn’t working in a high-profile movie production, The Rock could possibly return to the WWE ring.

Besides, Meltzer cited an example that should Vince McMahon offer The Rock $20 million while Rocky is also offered a movie role for the same money, it’s possible that The Rock could choose to return to the ring—particularly since Dwayne Johnson has immense love for professional wrestling.

Furthermore, Meltzer added that The Rock isn’t going to turn down a movie that he wants to do—nevertheless, should he find himself in a spot where he’s not being offered desirable movie roles, he’d definitely return to WWE for a brief run for WrestleMania.

Meltzer also noted that WWE bringing in The Rock could also help them break into the market in China; stating—

“Especially trying to break into China—The Rock’s movies are just doing giant business in China. And even if they weren’t, he is The Rock and one of the biggest movie stars in the world.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Speculation of The Rock returning to the WWE is gaining a considerable amount of steam over the past few weeks.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that The Rock will indeed stage a comeback to WWE sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on The Rock potentially returning to WWE? Sound off in the comments!