WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock's Next WWE Appearance Revealed?

Where could we see The Great One next?

The Rock has been setting the silver screen on fire, with hit after hit in the movie world. Yet, he remains a very popular figure in the world of sports entertainment and fans have been wondering when he could possibly return to the fold for another WWE appearance?

According to Barnburner.ca, The Rock could make an appearance on SmackDown 1000. Thank you to Ringside News for the quote.

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Along with Stone Cold Steve Austin, he was the face of WWE during the Monday Night Wars, and eventually helped WWE defeat WCW.

Since then, The Rock has gone on to Hollywood and become one of the biggest superstars in Tinseltown. Some even suggest that he could even be running for President someday. Whatever the case may be, everything The Rock touches turns to gold.

Not only does it make sense for The Rock to appear on SmackDown 1000 because he is a renowned name, but also because he actually named the show. This is what Joe Peisich actually had to say:

For the 1,000th SmackDown which happens on October 16th they are negotiating and very very close to a Rock appearance. Of course it’s The Rock’s show naming it SmackDown after the smackdown or whatever.

Of course, if The Rock were to actually make it for the show, it could be a very big deal for the WWE Universe and could attract a lot more eyeballs. In addition to The Rock, expect a host of other big names to be on the show too.

The Rock will continue to make waves in Hollywood, considering how well he's doing. Whether or not he returns to WWE is anyone's guess right now. Fans will certainly be hoping for a return.

