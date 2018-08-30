Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock's Next WWE Appearance Revealed?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.51K   //    30 Aug 2018, 10:45 IST

Where could we see The Great One next?
Where could we see The Great One next?

What's the story?

The Rock has been setting the silver screen on fire, with hit after hit in the movie world. Yet, he remains a very popular figure in the world of sports entertainment and fans have been wondering when he could possibly return to the fold for another WWE appearance?

According to Barnburner.ca, The Rock could make an appearance on SmackDown 1000. Thank you to Ringside News for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Along with Stone Cold Steve Austin, he was the face of WWE during the Monday Night Wars, and eventually helped WWE defeat WCW.

Since then, The Rock has gone on to Hollywood and become one of the biggest superstars in Tinseltown. Some even suggest that he could even be running for President someday. Whatever the case may be, everything The Rock touches turns to gold.

The heart of the matter

Not only does it make sense for The Rock to appear on SmackDown 1000 because he is a renowned name, but also because he actually named the show. This is what Joe Peisich actually had to say:

For the 1,000th SmackDown which happens on October 16th they are negotiating and very very close to a Rock appearance. Of course it’s The Rock’s show naming it SmackDown after the smackdown or whatever.

Of course, if The Rock were to actually make it for the show, it could be a very big deal for the WWE Universe and could attract a lot more eyeballs. In addition to The Rock, expect a host of other big names to be on the show too.

What's next?

The Rock will continue to make waves in Hollywood, considering how well he's doing. Whether or not he returns to WWE is anyone's guess right now. Fans will certainly be hoping for a return.

Do you want to see The Rock return to WWE? Let us know in the comments.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Rock
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's stance on Daniel Bryan's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Erick Rowan will undergo surgery for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top WWE Superstars' contract set to...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Fox interested in more WWE content after...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Daniel Bryan's new contract...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Daniel Bryan's status...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big plans for Mandy Rose revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE had big plans for The Bludgeon...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stipulation championship match announced for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan's Future Has Finally Been...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us