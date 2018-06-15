WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock's status for WrestleMania 35 possibly revealed

What is The Great One's status with WWE?

Is The Rock done with wrestling?

What's the story?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is without a doubt the most successful case of a pro wrestler transitioning into an actor, as he is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood today.

This has been saddening to his WWE fans though, as his hectic schedule has made him unavailable for a return to the ring, even in a non-wrestling role. Wrestling Observer have now given a possible update on the future status of The Rock with the company.

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this year, The Rock was apparently one of the first choices to team up with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. But since The Rock was occupied with other commitments, Kurt Angle was chosen to be Rousey's partner instead.

The Great One's last WWE appearance was two years ago at WrestleMania 32, when he defeated Eric Rowan within 6 seconds. Most recently, on June 7th, The Rock made an appearance at WWE's For Your Consideration event.

The heart of the matter

According to the Observer, it is certain that The Rock will not be wrestling a match next year at WrestleMania 35 as he will be filming his project Red Notice in April 2019. While he is shooting for a movie, it is impossible that he will be allowed to wrestle a match due to the risk of injury, putting the filming schedule in jeopardy.

This also means that with the way his career trajectory is going in Hollywood, The Rock might have already had his last pro-wrestling match, as his insurance policy will certainly not allow him to have a match.

However, even if he does not wrestle a match, an appearance in a non-wrestling role can never be ruled out.

What's next?

Dwayne Johnson's next movie Skyscraper is set to release next month. Later, a Fast and Furious franchise spin-off featuring Johnson and Jason Statham's characters is in the works. Red Notice will feature Gal Gadot alongside Johnson and will begin filming in 2019.

Would you like to see The Rock return for one more match? If so, who should he go up against? Let us know in the comments.