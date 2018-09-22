Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: The truth behind Drake Maverick becoming the Authors of Pain's manager

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
939   //    22 Sep 2018, 17:01 IST

The Author's of Pain
The Author's of Pain

What's the story?

Drake Maverick becoming the Authors of Pain's manager was one of the bigger surprises to take place in the WWE over the last few weeks, mainly because he's the 205 Live General Manager. However, PWInsider have revealed the real reason behind this shocking booking decision.

In case you didn't know...

The Authors of Pain were an incredibly dominant and successful tag-team in NXT becoming NXT Tag-Team Champions and dominating the tag-team division, mostly with the help of their, then, manager Paul Ellering.

Since being called up to Monday Night Raw and infamously ditching Paul Ellering, the pairing have failed to reach the dominant heights of their run in the yellow brand, but Maverick's addition to the team seems to be paying dividends.

The heart of the matter

It has been several weeks now since Drake Maverick was first revealed as the Authors of Pain's new manager, but with many people still confused about the move, PWInsider have revealed why the WWE made the decision.

In the case of Drake Maverick, the decision was made that they wanted a manager. Or they wanted a mouthpiece for Authors of Pain

As you can see, this seems to be a direct response to the Author's of Pain failing to really hit it off since ditching Paul Ellering, with neither of them being particularly good on the microphone. The addition of Maverick, who is great on the microphone, could help them get back to where they need to be.

Another possible reason was presented by former WWE writer Kevin Eck, who revealed in a recent interview what Vince McMahon's thoughts could've been

“Knowing Vince McMahon, I’m sure the reason he likes Maverick with AOP is because they don’t look right together.

What's next?

Currently Maverick is directing the Authors of Pain in the destruction of enhancement talent, but it's surely only a matter a time before they set their sights towards someone bigger.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Authors of Pain Rockstar Spud
Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
5 Possible reasons why Drake Maverick is The Authors of...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE changing mind on using managers?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Authors of Pain debut a new manager
RELATED STORY
Five Potential Replacements for Drake Maverick on 205 Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Why The Authors of Pain haven't been on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Original main roster plans for SAnitY &...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 WWE Superstars you'd least expect to join the...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
8 match grades for Monday Night Raw (21 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Grading each match on Raw this week (10 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us