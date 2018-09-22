WWE Rumor Mill: The truth behind Drake Maverick becoming the Authors of Pain's manager

The Author's of Pain

What's the story?

Drake Maverick becoming the Authors of Pain's manager was one of the bigger surprises to take place in the WWE over the last few weeks, mainly because he's the 205 Live General Manager. However, PWInsider have revealed the real reason behind this shocking booking decision.

In case you didn't know...

The Authors of Pain were an incredibly dominant and successful tag-team in NXT becoming NXT Tag-Team Champions and dominating the tag-team division, mostly with the help of their, then, manager Paul Ellering.

Since being called up to Monday Night Raw and infamously ditching Paul Ellering, the pairing have failed to reach the dominant heights of their run in the yellow brand, but Maverick's addition to the team seems to be paying dividends.

The heart of the matter

It has been several weeks now since Drake Maverick was first revealed as the Authors of Pain's new manager, but with many people still confused about the move, PWInsider have revealed why the WWE made the decision.

In the case of Drake Maverick, the decision was made that they wanted a manager. Or they wanted a mouthpiece for Authors of Pain

As you can see, this seems to be a direct response to the Author's of Pain failing to really hit it off since ditching Paul Ellering, with neither of them being particularly good on the microphone. The addition of Maverick, who is great on the microphone, could help them get back to where they need to be.

Another possible reason was presented by former WWE writer Kevin Eck, who revealed in a recent interview what Vince McMahon's thoughts could've been

“Knowing Vince McMahon, I’m sure the reason he likes Maverick with AOP is because they don’t look right together.

What's next?

Currently Maverick is directing the Authors of Pain in the destruction of enhancement talent, but it's surely only a matter a time before they set their sights towards someone bigger.