WWE Rumor Mill: The Undertaker and other former champions backstage on SmackDown

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 837 // 05 Dec 2018, 10:07 IST

The Undertaker

What's the story?

This week's SmackDown Live show had a tough act to follow as RAW did not deliver, with ratings plummeting on the red brand. SmackDown was a decent show this week, much better than what RAW produced.

Backstage on SmackDown, there were some WWE legends, including The Undertaker and his family.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker hasn't featured on WWE television since losing in a tag team match against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia last month.

It seems like The Undertaker will most likely be appearing next at WrestleMania 35, which could also be his final match in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider have reported that The Undertaker along with his wife and former Divas Champion, Michelle McCool, were backstage at the SmackDown show in Austin, Texas. The Undertaker and his wife were backstage with their children. The Undertaker resides in Austin, Texas, which is probably the reason why he popped backstage at the SmackDown show.

The Miz's wife, Maryse, was also backstage, while Christian, whose show with Edge, The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness, which returned recently to the WWE Network, was also backstage at the SmackDown show.

Another WWE legend Mark Henry, was backstage at the SmackDown show in Austin this past week. Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year by Big Show, but hasn't featured on WWE television lately.

The PWInsider report also stated that the WWE Superstars filmed for the Tribute to the Troops show earlier in the day at Fort Hood in Texas, and the Superstars were in high spirits. The Tribute to the Troops show will be aired on the WWE Network later this month.

What's next?

We are not sure when The Undertaker will return to the ring, but it will most likely be at a huge PPV like Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

