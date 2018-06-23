WWE Rumor Mill: The Undertaker's Next Pay-per-view Appearance Revealed?

Are you excited to see this man return?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 23 Jun 2018, 12:03 IST

The Undertaker may just return for SummerSlam 2018

What's the story?

This is still a rumour, so take it with a grain of salt. According to WrestleVotes and Cageside Seats, The Undertaker is likely to work a match at SummerSlam this year.

The rumour indicates that a storyline has been presented to The Undertaker for his SummerSlam program. While no name has been mentioned, it is clear that The Undertaker is all for a SummerSlam match at this point.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker is not just a WWE superstar, but a pop culture icon at this point. At the age of 53, he still performs at the highest level but is not a full-time member of the WWE roster, like he once was.

It was assumed that he'd stepped away from the squared circle for good, but then he made his return at WrestleMania this year defeating John Cena, and then went on to defeat Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker seemed like a shadow of himself when he performed against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Since then, he's had surgery and has looked the best he's looked in a while. Little wonder then, that he's anxious for a SummerSlam match. His appearance will add much star power to the event.

At the same time, it is not known who his opponent will be. Neither is it known which WWE brand he will wrestle for. He's been more of a RAW fixture in recent times, although The Undertaker has claimed his allegiance to SmackDown Live in the past.

What's next?

Stay tuned for further updates as and when they emerge. Right now, we cannot even confirm that The Undertaker will wrestle at SummerSlam 2018. It does seem like a likely possibility though.

Whom would you like to see The Undertaker wrestle? Let us know in the comments below.

