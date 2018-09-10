Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: The Undertaker To Team Up With WWE Legend for Saudi Arabia?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.75K   //    10 Sep 2018, 11:38 IST

Could we see The Brothers of Destruction reunited?
What's the story?

This past week on RAW, we saw The Undertaker return for a segment with his greatest rival, The Heart Break Kid, Shawn Michaels. The two men exchanged words in the middle of the ring, leading to speculation that Michaels may return to the ring.

A rumour has emerged thanks to Cageside Seats, that The Undertaker will team up with Kane in Saudi Arabia. This is supposedly the same event where Shawn Michaels may make his eventual comeback.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker and Triple H are supposed to compete for the very last time in Melbourne, Australia, bringing their iconic rivalry to a close. The Undertaker confronted Shawn Michaels this week, who had come to speculate who will win the big match.

WWE had earlier put together a show in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble. There are rumours that there will be yet another show in Saudi Arabia later this year. Shawn Michaels is supposed to make a comeback to the ring, for the first time since his retirement.

The heart of the matter

In light of all the developments, one wonders if The Brothers of Destruction will compete against DX when WWE goes to Saudi Arabia once again. It will be interesting to see how Kane makes a comeback considering he's currently in the middle of a political career.

Cageside Seats also says that the Undertaker vs. Triple H match will be heavily promoted, leading up to the big event in Melbourne. Do not expect the rivalry to end with just the one match, folks. WWE probably has a whole lot planned for the WWE Universe.

What's next?

Triple H will be at RAW this week, to address what happened last week. Mick Foley will also talk about his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, 20 years ago. This is a RAW you cannot miss out on.

Do you want The Undertaker to retire? Let us know in the comments below, folks!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


Kane The Undertaker
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
