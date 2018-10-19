WWE Rumor Mill: Three NXT Superstars Released

As first reported by The Wrestling Observer, three WWE NXT Superstars have been quietly released from their developmental deals - Tian Bing, Jason Cheng and Gabriel Ealy.

Tian Bing was signed back in 2016, becoming the first ever Chinese WWE Superstar. Bing would go on to compete against Bo Dallas in Shanghai and even compete at WrestleMania as part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal - eliminating Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

In NXT, Bing has mainly been used in tag team action, facing off against the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in the past, and even starring on this week's episode of NXT.

Jason Cheng, also known as Cheng Yuxiang, was also signed in 2016 but would only compete in NXT a handful of times. Meanwhile, the Ealy Twins were signed in late 2015 and suffered a similar fate. The pair worked a few live events and wrestled TM61 on television earlier this year. Uriel Ealy was released in June.

Tian Bing, Jason Cheng and Gabriel Ealy have all been released, as per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bing even featured on last night's TV episode of NXT, teaming with Rocky against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Well, I guess we'll need to wait and see. Will there be more releases? Only time will tell. As for Bing, Cheng and Ealy, I guess we'll soon see if they start working independent dates.

What do you think of the releases of the three NXT stars? Let us know in the comments.