WWE Rumor Mill: Tickets For Crown Jewel Pulled From WWE's website

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News // 14 Oct 2018, 20:18 IST

NOTE: The views are of the author's and not necessarily of Sportskeeda's

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding the jeopardy of WWE's November PPV Crown Jewel, originally set to take place at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We previously reported that WWE was in discussion to announce the cancellation of Crown Jewel this coming Wednesday, a day after SmackDown 1000. Our claims seem to have gotten proved further, as we can now confirm that WWE has pulled tickets for Crown Jewel from their website

If you're out of the loop, let's have a quick recap. Recently, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in Saudi Arabia, which has led to a global outcry. Naturally, this has made it hard for WWE from a PR standpoint, with them holding an impromptu meeting as to whether to hold the event or not.

Our sources have even reported that there's a "75%" likelihood of Crown Jewel being cancelled. There have even been reports that talent doesn't want to perform in Saudi Arabia, while the office does.

It's a tricky situation because the Saudi Arabia deal is a big-money deal for the company. They're trying to be as careful as possible to minimise the financial and legal damages. Meanwhile, there have also been reports that WWE is looking to shift Crown Jewel to the United Kingdom, while other reports state that some matches will be moved to Survivor Series later that month.

This is definitely going to have creative consequences as well. Shawn Michaels was set to return for a huge payday at Crown Jewel, with the amount being substantial enough to bring him back from retirement after over 8 years. It's interesting to note that WWE themselves have been making no mention of Saudi Arabia lately, despite the event being just weeks away

Either way, expect an announcement from WWE this coming Wednesday regarding the future of Crown Jewel.

Do you feel WWE is justified in continuing the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh or do you feel they should cancel it? Voice your opinions in the comments below.

