WWE Rumor Mill: Timeline when WWE decided to fire Big Cass, reason behind firing possibly revealed

Here's what Vince McMahon did before firing Big Cass from WWE...

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 20 Jun 2018, 05:15 IST 7.94K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE higher-ups have chosen to release Big Cass from the company

What’s the story?

As reported on the Wrestling Observer Live as well as by Dave Meltzer of f4wonline, the timeline of and reason behind Big Cass’ WWE firing have likely been revealed.

Additionally, WrestleVotes has now put forth a social media post, reiterating the belief that backstage differences are indeed what ultimately led to Big Cass being fired from WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Big Cass commenced working for the WWE back in 2011, and rose to prominence after being booked as a Tag Team performer with Enzo Amore in 2013—with the duo competing as a team until the beginning of their feud in mid-2017.

Amore was released from the WWE in January of this year, after the promotion discovered that he’d been accused of sexual assault by a woman named Philomena Sheahan—with the court of law subsequently finding Amore to be innocent of all charges.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Big Cass had been out of action owing to a knee injury since August of last year—with the 7-footer making his return after WrestleMania 34 this April.

As noted by Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Live, Big Cass was apparently “very moody” on Sunday at Money In The Bank, probably owing to him being once again booked to lose at the hands of Daniel Bryan.

Alvarez added that while this is pure speculation on his part as regards Cass’ shocking release, the fact remains that WWE didn’t wish Cass well in his future endeavors in the public statement announcing his release.

Furthermore, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has now explained that Vince McMahon held a private meeting ahead of tonight’s SmackDown Live in Toledo, Ohio—with the decision of firing Cass being finalized at the meeting.

In reference to the same, WrestleVotes reports that while Cass worked a house show after Money In The Bank, its source has revealed that Cass has angered someone in WWE to a serious extent; with the source noting— “Big man pissed someone off, bad”

Asked what happened with Cass. Source is tied up at the moment, however said “Big man pissed someone off, bad”



I also know this happened within the last few hours, not necessarily the “pissing off” but the decision. Not at the PPV as Cass worked the house show last night. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 19, 2018

What’s next?

As of this writing, Big Cass is yet to address his firing from the WWE.

Fans can expect further details on Cass’ sudden departure from WWE to be revealed in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on WWE releasing Big Cass? Sound off in the comments!