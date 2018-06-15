WWE Rumor Mill: Top 205 Live star expected to return from injury soon

This could prove out to be another massive return for the 205 Live brand.

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 15 Jun 2018, 14:30 IST 150 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Noam Dar

What’s the story?

As per a recent report from PWInsider, top WWE 205 Live superstar Noam Dar is apparently all set to make his return to the company after being sidelined for a while due to an unfortunate injury.

In case you didn’t know…

Noam Dar initially made his WWE debut as part of the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament, where he defeated the likes of Gurv Shira and Ho Ho Lun to reach the quarter-final stage of the tournament, before being eliminated by Zack Sabre Jr.

Upon his debut on WWE’s main roster, Dar would start competing on WWE 205 Live and simultaneously on Monday Night Raw as well and has apparently also engaged in a few very exciting storylines on the main roster.

Dar’s on-screen relationship storyline with Alicia Fox also remains as one of the interesting 205 Live angles in recent history.

The heart of the matter

On 12 December 2017, it was initially reported that 205 Live standout Noam Dar had initially suffered a knee injury and immediately require surgery to his left knee, in order to repair a tear in his meniscus.

Following Dar’s unfortunate injury, it was also additionally reported by several notable sources that despite not having a definitive timetable for returning, Dar was seemingly slated to be sidelined for around five months in total, however, it now seems like ‘The Scottish Supernova’ is one step closer to a potential return to the WWE, as PWInsider has reported that Noam Dar is currently expected to return from injury at any point of time.

The report apparently states that Dar is scheduled to be at this week’s WWE Television tapings and is also expected to make his in-ring return, in the near future.

What’s next?

In recent weeks, WWE 205 Live has been on a stellar role and with the likes of Cedric Alexander, Buddy Murphy, and Mustafa Ali currently at their peak, we can also certainly expect a lot from Noam Dar as well, upon his official return to the purple brand.