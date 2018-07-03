WWE News: Top NXT Superstar backstage at RAW (Video)

Is a call-up coming soon for her?

What's the story?

RAW came to us from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week. And that is the place where the NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler calls her hometown.

Baszler was interviewed by Mike Rome where she revealed that she was on WWE RAW to scope out the competition, as she was tired of beating up the same people, over and over again. The Queen of Spades also added that she may just be there to represent the suspended Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler is one of the 'Four Horsewomen of MMA' alongside Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and WWE megastar Ronda Rousey. A lifelong professional wrestling fan, she has transitioned into the perfect bully character on NXT.

Baszler fared wonderfully in the Mae Young Classic, reaching the finals of the tournament. She went on to win the NXT Women's Championship. Recently, she made short work of Nikki Cross at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

The heart of the matter

When asked why Baszler was backstage at RAW, she didn't mince her words:

Well, as you said I'm the NXT Women's Champion, so what's it to ya? I don't know. Maybe I'm tired of beating up the same people and scoping up some different competition. Maybe I have a friend who can't be here for 30 days that needs eyes. I don't know. The point is I'm the NXT Women's Champion and I don't need to explain myself to you or anybody.

It is pretty clear that she was backstage at RAW, because RAW was in her hometown. Unfortunately, no call-up seems imminent currently.

What's next?

The women's division on NXT is currently being built around Shayna Baszler. It seems very unlikely that she would be called up at this stage. That being said, you never say never in WWE.

Do you want to see Shayna Baszler on RAW? Let me know in the comments.