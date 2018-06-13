WWE Rumor Mill: Top NXT Superstar injured just days before NXT Takeover: Chicago?

This isn't the news that WWE wanted ahead of Takeover: Chicago

Will Ricochet be cleared in time for Takeover?

What's the story?

Ricochet faces Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: Chicago this weekend, but reports now suggest that the former Lucha Underground star could have been injured at a recent NXT event.

In case you didn't know...

Ricochet came to WWE with a reputation and so far he has been able to deliver in the developmental territory with some impressive outings in NXT over the past few months, including a fantastic debut in the North American Championship Ladder match back at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

Over the past few weeks, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream have been planting the seeds for what could be a headline feud between them and after Lars Sullivan invaded their first one-on-one match a few weeks ago, the two confident stars were given another opportunity to face off this weekend.

The heart of the matter

Ricochet was part of NXT's recent Live Event in Paris, France where he teamed with Johnny Gargano to take on Dream and Tommaso Ciampa, the ending of the match saw The One and Only launch a suicide dive on Dream but he missed and landed awkwardly.

Ricochet then took his time getting to his feet whilst the referee threw up the dreaded 'X' symbol and he was then helped to the back.

Interestingly, he did return to the ring to celebrate with Gargano a few minutes later after their win and then missed Tuesday's NXT live event in Belgium even though he had been scheduled to be there.

What's next?

Ricochet and Dream are scheduled to face off at this weekend's NXT Takeover: Chicago this weekend if the high flying star is cleared in time to compete.

Ricochet recently tweeted that he was heading back to the United States ahead of Takeover, which shows that he's prepared for the show regardless of his rumored injury.

On the plane about to head back to the states. An amazing and my first overseas tour for @WWENXT is all wrapped up! Thanks to all who came and made it possible!



Now time to get ready for my spotlight at #NXTTakeOverChicago.



👑 pic.twitter.com/GMTINlsjF6 — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 13, 2018

Will Ricochet be cleared in time to face Dream at Takeover or will he be replaced? Have your say in the comments section below...