WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Babyface to Turn Heel Soon? (Possible Spoiler)

Glorious plans are currently afoot for Bobby Roode

What's the story?

WWE has often been accused of not listening to its multitude of hardcore fans. The same fans that have been asking the company to turn Bobby Roode heel, because he's almost always fared much better as a bad guy.

According to Cageside Seats, the company has plans to turn Bobby Roode heel very soon. There are big plans afoot for this big turn.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Roode's NXT run was a glorious one, pun intended. And this came primarily from the fact that he played a negative character on screen to sheer perfection.

He had quite the rivalry with the Roderick Strong, back when Strong was still a babyface character. When Roode was called up to the main roster, he came in as a babyface and has remained a good guy since. However, we may be in for a heel turn very soon.

The heart of the matter

This past week, we saw a tag team alliance between Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. The idea is that the tag team was only paired together, to be the setup for Bobby Roode's eventual heel turn on his babyface partner.

Apparently, the long-term plan is for Chad Gable to reunite with Jason Jordan when he is fit to make a return to RAW. This would result in the reunion of American Alpha, one of the hottest acts on SmackDown Live and NXT during the tag team's time in developmental. Do not expect the newfound alliance of Roode and Gable to last long.

What's next?

Let's wait for Bobby Roode to turn on his partner in due course of time. It will be interesting to see how far this team goes, as they showed a lot of promise during their debut. Could they possibly feud against the brand new RAW Tag Team Champions?

