WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Star facing backstage heat for injuring Becky Lynch?

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
547   //    14 Nov 2018, 12:38 IST

Edge and Lynch
Edge and Lynch

What's the story?

As per Sean Ross Sapp and others( via Cagesideseats.com), there are many wrestlers backstage who are unhappy with Nia Jax because of her injuring Becky Lynch on this edition of RAW, ahead of her big match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

It is being reported that most of those unhappy are from the Smackdown side.

In case you didn't know...

Last night on RAW, Becky Lynch along with other female superstars of the SmackDown roster raided RAW and took the fight right to the RAW female roster. During the ensuing battle between the ladies of both the brands, Nia Jax landed a hard punch on the Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch causing a concussion.

Lynch was scheduled to square off against the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series this Sunday but it looks like Nia Jax has put a wrench in those plans and now we will see Charlotte Flair take on Ronda Rousey instead.

The heart of the matter

This concussion has come at the worst time possible for Becky Lynch as she was in the midst of one of the most over runs in WWE history. So, the news of her being injured has certainly disappointed fans and critics alike, with a lot of negativity being directed towards Nia Jax.

Many have also stated that Nia should be sent back to NXT as she is not ready for the main roster as of now.

Watch the video:

What's next?

It is not known at this point as to how long The Man will be out of action, but we certainly hope it isn't too long.

In the meanwhile, while the build was spectacular for Lynch vs Rousey, the former UFC Women's Champion taking on Flair should also be a great match.

Do you think Nia Jax is to blame for the injury and deserves the heat? comment below!

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
