WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Star Has Undisclosed Injury?

What's the story?

We're just weeks away from SummerSlam, one of the most important PPVs for the WWE, and the storylines are getting their final touches. But, there may be some Superstars who may not feature on the show, and one of them could be former RAW Women's Champion, Nia Jax.

Jax posted on her Instagram story about "rehabbing" and seems to be injured (via WrestlingInc.).

In case you didn't know...

It's been two years since the RAW Superstar made her main roster debut back in July of 2016, and she's come a long way since then! She was a part of the historic Women's Royal Rumble match, and then went on to the win the RAW Women's Championship belt at WrestleMania 34 when she beat Alexa Bliss for the title.

But she didn't hold on to the title for a long time as she lost the belt to Bliss at the Money in the Bank PPV in June.

The heart of the matter

Jax hasn't been on WWE television for three weeks, with her last match at the Extreme Rules PPV where she lost against Bliss once more for the RAW Women's title.

It seems that Jax has suffered an injury which will keep her out for a while. She has been active on social media, though, which may suggest that this is not a very serious injury. Jax has used her time off to give herself a new look and now sports dark hair!

Photo via Nia Jax's Instagram pic.twitter.com/Q6BIeLBh6L — NiaJaxCom (@NiaJaxCom) July 28, 2018

What's next?

It looks like Jax will most likely miss SummerSlam and has no real feuds right now as Alexa Bliss has an ongoing feud with Ronda Rousey on RAW. Rousey will get her next title shot at SummerSlam, which takes place on August 19th at the Barclays Center in New York, when she faces Bliss for the RAW Women's title.

