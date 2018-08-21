WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW tag team to split, Superstar to receive huge singles push

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.04K // 21 Aug 2018, 19:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Titus Worldwide are indeed set to split

What's the story?

According to WrestlingNews.Co the events on Monday Night Raw and the teased dissension between Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews could be the beginning of a singles push for one member of Titus Worldwide in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

On Monday Night Raw we saw the Authors of Pain do a number on Titus Worldwide, which led to the beginnings of dissension between Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews, as the latter's relationship with Dana Brooke seems to be becoming a problem.

Read Also: Why Apollo's surname was dropped by the WWE

This led to the above backstage promo between the tag-team and their manager Dana Brooke. Brooke and Titus began arguing and Crews trying to act as the peacemaker.

The heart of the matter

WrestlingNews.Co report that the seeds were indeed planted for a Titus Worldwide split and that it would be a good thing for Apollo Crews. They go on to add

People in WWE have been high on Crews and he may finally get his chance to shine as a singles star. The plan is for Crews to break away as a singles star with Dana Brooke as his manager.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

I am not sure what they have planned for O’Neil but the feeling is that the tag team has run its course and there is more that Crews can do as a singles star. At 30 years of age, he has plenty of good years left in the ring so the split could be a good thing for him.

It is implied that Titus O'Neil, who is 41, will transition towards a more backstage role with the company. This seems to be trend with some of the roster's older members moving away from in-ring competition, with Matt Hardy also allegedly moving towards an off-screen role

What's next?

Apollo Crews is undeniably athletic and extremely talented but for some reason the WWE have failed to capture his character and personality that made him such a big star on the independent circuit.

The suggestion for his singles push is that it'll be a fairly big one and that Dana Brooke will manage him, which could be a great thing for fans of Apollo.

Do you think Titus Worldwide should split up? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!