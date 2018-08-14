WWE Rumor Mill: Top SmackDown Live star reportedly injured at recent WWE Live Event

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.61K // 14 Aug 2018, 02:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tye Dillinger has apparently suffered an injury

What's the story?

As per a recent report from Wrestling Inc, WWE SmackDown Live superstar Tye Dillinger may have suffered an injury at last night's WWE Live Event in Florence, South Carolina.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Tye Dillinger made his WWE main roster debut as part of the 2017 Royal Rumble match where he entered as a surprise entrant. Dillinger was eventually drafted to the SmackDown Live brand on the 4th of April and immediately entered in a feud against Aiden English.

During his tenure on the blue brand, 'The Perfect 10' has had some memorable feuds against the likes of Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and most recently against current WWE Title #1 contender Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

During Tye Dillinger's recent singles match against Shelton Benjamin at WWE' recent house show in Florence, South Carolina, the former apparently suffered a pretty devastating injury that eventually forced the referee to throw up the 'X' sign.

According to Wrestling Inc's report, Dillinger climbed up the top rope to execute a high-risk maneuver, only for Shelton Benjamin to charge in and hit 'The Perfect 10' with a running knee to the face. Dillinger immediately fell to the floor, as the referee checked on him and eventually threw up the dreaded 'X' symbol to end the match and called for help from backstage officials, as well.

By the end of the match, Shelton Benjamin was apparently announced as the victor, via count-out, even though the referee never actually counted out Dillinger till 10, as he was helped to the backstage area by several trainers.

What's next?

As of right now, WWE themselves are yet to post an update regarding Dillinger's current condition and there's still no word on Dillinger's current status as well. However, stay tuned for further updates regarding this developing story, as we hope that Tye Dillinger's injury is nothing too serious.