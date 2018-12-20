WWE Rumor Mill: Charlotte Flair told she would be in WrestleMania 35 main event

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 752 // 20 Dec 2018, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

According to Jon Fisher of Oh you didn't know, WWE has already informed 7-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair that she'll be main eventing WrestleMania 35 and that she's expecting a "main event payday".

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 is looking more and more likely to be the first event of its kind that will be main-evented by female superstars which is likely the impact of Ronda Rousey in WWE.

From mid-2018, rumours started swirling around that WWE has a huge main event planned between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, the two biggest female stars of the company. However, when Becky Lynch was set to face Rousey at Survivor Series in a Champion vs Champion match, things suddenly changed.

Becky Lynch was taken out of the match on the week of the show after being concussed and having her face punched in by Nia Jax. Medically unfit to compete, Charlotte then replaced her at Survivor Series.

This brought out rumours that WWE has Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey pencilled in as the WrestleMania 35 main event.

The heart of the matter

Here's what Jon Fisher said about Charlotte reportedly being informed about main eventing WrestleMania 35 (H/T Ringside News):

A good source told me within the last week or so that despite the booking of the TLC match with Charlotte, Asuka, and Becky Lynch before the Charlotte/ Ronda Rousey match at Survivor Series that Charlotte was told that she’d be in the main event of WrestleMania.”

Brad Shepard also reportedly added that he heard there were even plans for a triple threat match at WrestleMania between Lynch, Flair and Rousey. So far, it seems uncertain as to whether we're going to see Becky Lynch vs Rousey or a triple threat match involving Charlotte Flair as well.

What does seem to be more and more certain is that the women will be main eventing the grandest stage of them all, which is a huge plus.

Advertisement

What's next?

Ronda Rousey doesn't have an opponent for Royal Rumble and from what the direction seems, it looks like Charlotte will be jumping ship to challenge Rousey at the Rumble.

Whether we're going to see a triple threat or a singles match is something we'll find out by Rumble time, hopefully.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement