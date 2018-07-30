Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Top SmackDown Superstar to Possibly Return from Injury This Week (Spoiler)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.14K   //    30 Jul 2018, 11:17 IST

Could we see a top superstar return to the blue brand?
Could we see a top superstar return to the blue brand?

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair has been out of commission for a while now, owing to issues that arose from a ruptured implant. Cageside Seats suggests that she is expected to be cleared this week.

In fact, it also goes on to say that she could be back in action as soon as SmackDown Live this week. If true, it will be interesting to see how she fits into present SummerSlam plans.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is considered by many to be the best female superstar of all time in WWE history. She is one of the forerunners in spearheading WWE's much discussed Women's Evolution.

Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34. She would lose the Championship soon after, following Carmella's unexpected cash in. She was last seen in the Money in the Bank ladder match, where she unfortunately came up short.

The heart of the matter

While Charlotte Flair was away, the historic pay-per-view event 'Evolution' was announced. As one of the central figures in WWE's women's division, it is clear that she will be an integral figure in this event and one wonders if her return will address the same.

It is good news indeed that Flair's injuries have healed and that she will be cleared to compete very soon indeed, even if she doesn't get cleared this week. With Becky Lynch in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture, it does seem like Charlotte Flair will take the backseat for the time being. One wonders, though, if she will also be added to the mix.

What's next?

I can only speculate about what's next for Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. Whatever the case may be, she will probably be at the top of the pile, considering how she's been booked in the past. Join us for our live coverage, as it happens.

What do you think is next for Charlotte Flair? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Charlotte
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Asuka to switch brands in...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler for the...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE possibly holding back on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top WWE Superstars' contract set to...
RELATED STORY
5 Rumors surrounding the WWE Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE SmackDown Live (17 July...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: The latest on the WWE possibly...
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE SmackDown Live (26 June...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler on former WWE Champion...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Daniel Bryan's status...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us