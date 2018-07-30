WWE Rumor Mill: Top SmackDown Superstar to Possibly Return from Injury This Week (Spoiler)

Could we see a top superstar return to the blue brand?

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair has been out of commission for a while now, owing to issues that arose from a ruptured implant. Cageside Seats suggests that she is expected to be cleared this week.

In fact, it also goes on to say that she could be back in action as soon as SmackDown Live this week. If true, it will be interesting to see how she fits into present SummerSlam plans.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is considered by many to be the best female superstar of all time in WWE history. She is one of the forerunners in spearheading WWE's much discussed Women's Evolution.

Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34. She would lose the Championship soon after, following Carmella's unexpected cash in. She was last seen in the Money in the Bank ladder match, where she unfortunately came up short.

The heart of the matter

While Charlotte Flair was away, the historic pay-per-view event 'Evolution' was announced. As one of the central figures in WWE's women's division, it is clear that she will be an integral figure in this event and one wonders if her return will address the same.

It is good news indeed that Flair's injuries have healed and that she will be cleared to compete very soon indeed, even if she doesn't get cleared this week. With Becky Lynch in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture, it does seem like Charlotte Flair will take the backseat for the time being. One wonders, though, if she will also be added to the mix.

What's next?

I can only speculate about what's next for Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. Whatever the case may be, she will probably be at the top of the pile, considering how she's been booked in the past. Join us for our live coverage, as it happens.

What do you think is next for Charlotte Flair? Let us know in the comments.