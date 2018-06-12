WWE Rumor Mill: Triple H to bring about huge changes in WWE broadcast team

What does Triple H have in mind for the WWE announce team?

Triple H has time and again been commended for his innovation and hard-work for WWE's NXT brand

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, the possibility of Triple H bringing about significant changes in the WWE broadcast team was discussed.

Apparently, the manner in which the WWE’s commentary team is produced could undergo huge changes after Triple H takes over that aspect of the WWE. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is presently the Executive Vice-President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for the WWE.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon is the Chairman, CEO and majority owner of the WWE, and is regarded as the most important executive in the promotion today—particularly as regards the decision-making process as well as managing the most prominent features of WWE programming.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez of The Observer, opined that the NXT commentary team is indeed excellent.

Expounding upon the same, Alvarez explained that once Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes over the role of handling the key decision-making process in WWE from his father-in-law Vince McMahon, Triple H could bring about significant changes in how the WWE commentary team on the main roster is produced.

Furthermore, it was noted that when the commentary team is good, it does serve to make the entire product feel more important.

What’s next?

Triple H currently operates as the primary governing executive for the WWE’s NXT brand, besides also serving as the WWE’s Executive Vice-President of Talent, Live Events and Creative.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon continues to function as the Chairman, CEO and majority owner of the WWE.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that should McMahon step down from his post, he’s likely to hand over his duties and powers in the WWE to his son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

