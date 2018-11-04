×
WWE Rumor Mill: Triple H's Surgery Status Disclosed?

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
489   //    04 Nov 2018, 10:43 IST

Enter caption

What's the story?

At Crown Jewel PPV, we saw four legends - Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, and The Undertaker, face off in the final match of the PPV in Saudi Arabia.

The match, which was eagerly anticipated by the Saudi crowd did have one blemish as Triple H injured himself early on. We now have an update on The Game's injury.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H is no longer a full-time wrestler, only returning to the ring for big-money PPVs, against prominent names in the WWE.

The Game has wrestled four times this year, which included a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34, when he and Stephanie McMahon faced Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, while he also wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia against John Cena.

In the match against Kane and The Undertaker, the team of Triple H and Shawn Michaels got the victory at Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced following Crown Jewel that Triple H had torn his pectoral muscle and that he will be looked at by doctors.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson is now reporting that Triple H returned back to the US immediately after the event in Saudi Arabia. He will be checked by doctors in Birmingham, Alabama, and will get surgery to his right pectoral muscle tear, if it is needed.

The report also states that he will be out for months if he goes under the knife.

What's next?

Triple H could have been a part of Team RAW for Survivor Series, like he did last year. It looks like The Game could probably return to the ring a few months from now, maybe at WrestleMania.

It is always sad when a wrestler injures himself in the ring, and we wish The Game the best in his recovery from his injury.

