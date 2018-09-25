WWE Rumor Mill: Two big names to join Shawn Michaels on RAW next week

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 633 // 25 Sep 2018, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Next week's episode of RAW will be fantastic!

What's the story?

This week on RAW, we learned that Shawn Michaels will make an appearance at the go-home show before WWE Super Show-Down. According to Cageside Seats, PWInsider and Wrestlingnews.co, two other big names will be joining him.

According to the site, The Undertaker and Triple H will also be in attendance. Expect some real fireworks as we count down the days to Super Show-Down.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Triple H have all made appearances leading up to the match at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne. At the event, The Undertaker and Triple H will supposedly clash for the very last time ever.

Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner while Kane will be in The Undertaker's corner. This will supposedly lead to a Brothers of Destruction vs. DX match at Crown Jewel. But that's another story for another day.

The heart of the matter

Believe it or not, The Undertaker was backstage at RAW this week. However, he only showed up for a photo-shoot and not to make a special appearance.

Next week will be a different story as all three legends will try and hype up the match before the packed audience in Melbourne. Be ready to witness the clash of titans...industry veterans who've made sports entertainment what it has become today. Shawn Michaels has already been advertised, but he will be joined by Triple H and 'the Phenom', The Undertaker as well.

What's next?

The only missing component of this whole piece is Kane and one wonders if he can make an appearance on RAW because of his important political duties. One also wonders if there will be fists thrown when the legends meet in the middle of the ring. Next week should be a very exciting show indeed.

Are you hyped for The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels? Let us know in the comments.