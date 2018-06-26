WWE Rumor Mill: Two huge matches for WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 possibly revealed

These WWE top dogs are set to collide at Hell In A Cell 2018.

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 26 Jun 2018, 01:11 IST

WWE Hell In A Cell features some of the toughest, most grueling matches in WWE history

What’s the story?

Per ABC KSAT 12, a couple of huge matches for WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 have possibly been revealed.

Apparently, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe’s matchups at the event have now likely been revealed to the WWE Universe. Besides, additional details on the same have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE traditionally puts forth the Hell In A Cell PPV event on an annual basis—with the key attraction of the event being the Hell In A Cell gimmick matchups that take place on the PPV portion of the card.

The Hell In A Cell structure has, for long, been one of the most intimidating props in which WWE Superstars do battle with one another, within the confines of a gigantic steel cage—a matchup that’s not to be confused with the traditional “Steel Cage” match with the latter matches featuring a much smaller cage than Hell In A Cell.

The heart of the matter

The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas is now set to host the 2018 edition of WWE’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event on September 16th.

Below is an excerpt of the statement put forth by ABC KSAT 12 regarding the upcoming WWE event—

“SAN ANTONIO - One of the biggest events in World Wrestling Entertainment is headed to San Antonio. WWE's 'Hell In A Cell' will be held Sept. 16 at the AT&T Center.

Wrestlers compete inside a 20-foot-high roofed cage that surrounds the ring and ringside area. Fans will get to see Roman Reigns take on Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.”

Furthermore, while the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens and AJ Styles-Samoa Joe feuds are yet to commence on WWE television programming, history indicates that the aforementioned feuds will most likely come to fruition, considering how said feuds are presently being heavily advertised ahead of the event.

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles recently ended his feud against Shinsuke Nakamura; besting the latter and successfully retaining the WWE Championship.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns continue being featured as top Superstars on WWE’s RAW brand, as the duo are expected to commence new storylines in the days to come on RAW.

What are your thoughts on the potential Reigns-Owens and Styles-Joe matchups?