WWE Rumor Mill: Two injured WWE Superstars spotted backstage, returns possibly imminent

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.60K // 23 Aug 2018, 11:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Show set to return soon?

What's the story?

We all know the drill. When injured WWE Superstars start appearing backstage during live events, it usually means they're getting ready to make their return.

That's why reports of backstage appearances are always worth paying attention to, such as PWInsider's report that both The Big Show and Ariya Daivari were backstage during RAW and SmackDown Live this week.

In case you didn't know...

The Big Show was due to return to action earlier this year having rehabbed from injury, however he was then re-injured and subsequently had to miss the Greatest Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari has also been out injured. We don't know the exact injuries he was suffering from, but he has been providing updates via Twitter. Daivari has been posting video vignettes on Twitter hyping his return.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has reported that both The Big Show and Daivari were backstage at the Barclay's Center for the four day SummerSlam run off shows.

They report that Daivari was there to meet with WWE officials and medical personnel to get cleared for a return to in-ring action.

The Big Show's reason for being backstage is unknown. However he has been doing the media rounds recently and has indicated in several interviews that he has no plans to retire, so it's likely the Big Show might be back soon!

What's next?

The list of injured WWE Superstars seems like it's growing everyday with Johnny Gargano reportedly dislocating his shoulder, and Rowan tearing his bicep. So, the return of Big Show and Daivari will be welcome news to those keeping an eye on the sick list. I can't wait to see what WWE has planned for them

Are you excited about Daivari and The Big Show's possible return? Have your say in the comments.