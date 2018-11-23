WWE Rumor Mill: Two main roster superstars agree to leave WWE to join new promotion backed by Cody Rhodes

Will Rhodes and co. give Mr.McMahon a run for his money?

What's the story?

WWE has been known to poach talent from competitors but the big dog of pro wrestling may finally be getting a dose of their own medicine.

An exclusive report from WrestleTalk has revealed that a proposed new promotion backed by Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and other Elite members have already negotiated a deal to sign to two current main roster talents from WWE.

In case you didn't know...

As it was reported recently by WrestlingNews.co, trademarks were filed for a new promotion called All Elite Wrestling LLC and for a number of phrases such as ALL OUT, AEW Double or Nothing, Double or Nothing, AEW, AEW All Out, and Tuesday Night Dynamite.

The potential WWE rival promotion was initially reported to be a joint venture between Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan, who is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan.

Y2J was quick to trash such reports but the filings of trademarks prove there is some truth to the stories of an upstart promotion looking to compete with WWE.

The listed address for the LLC trademark is TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, which is Jacksonville Jaguars home.

It's pretty obvious that all parties involved are laying the groundwork for the new company and it seems the talent hunting process has gotten off to a fine start too.

The heart of the matter

The exclusive report from WrestleTalk states that All Elite Wrestling has already approached two WWE Superstars from the main roster.

They have been offered to join the new promotion once their contracts expire. Additionally, it was also revealed that both the stars 'provisionally accepted' to join the company by April, which is presumably when their deals with WWE come to an end.

The identity of the aforementioned superstars has been kept under wraps and it will be interesting to see whether the proffered agreement comes to fruition.

What's next?

The report mentions that the deal between the two unnamed stars and All Elite Wrestling LLC majorly depends on the promotion being able to land a lucrative streaming and TV deal.

The conditional arrangement between both parties means the deal is at a '50-50 stage' despite the talents agreeing to join the Cody Rhodes-backed promotion.

The two stars would undoubtedly want to the new promotion to be financially secure before they indeed quit WWE.

Who do you think are these mystery superstars? Let us know in the comments section below.