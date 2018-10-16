×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Undertaker to retire and enter Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 35

Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.27K   //    16 Oct 2018, 18:20 IST

'The Phenom' is set to call it a day at WrestleMania 35
'The Phenom' is set to call it a day at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Joe Peisich discussed the Undertaker's future on the latest No Holds Barred Podcast and indicated that 'The Deadman' will likely have a huge WrestleMania 35 weekend as early plans call for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and to officially retire for real this time.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker has been undergoing what in reality appears to be a 'Greatest Hits' tour over the last few months with a match against John Cena at WrestleMania, a Casket Match at Greatest Royal Rumble, the last time ever singles match with Triple H at Super Show-Down and now the Brotherhood of Destruction Vs. DX match for Crown Jewel.

Sure, the Undertaker has teased his retirement a few times now and has inevitably returned. However, the above series of matches does seem to indicate that 'Taker is winding down his career.

The heart of the matter

With that in mind, here's what Peisich had to say about Undertaker's future in the WWE and what the early plans were for 'The Phenom' at WrestleMania 35.

"It looks like the Undertaker will be, from what I hear, retiring officially at WrestleMania this year, and go into the Hall of Fame before WrestleMania. I hear Undertaker and Batista are the two marquee names for Hall of Fame induction."

If Batista and Undertaker are going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, it's likely we might start getting an indication on the SmackDown Live 1,000th episode where both men are slated to make an appearance.

What's next?

If this report is true and the Undertaker will be officially retiring for real at WrestleMania 35 then it will truly mark the end of a historic WWE career the likes of which will probably never be replicated again.

Do you think Undertaker should retire? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Undertaker
Daniel Wood
SENIOR ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE Rumor Mill: 'Dream match' planned for AJ Styles at...
RELATED STORY
3 best matches for Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Shawn Michaels will retire The Undertaker at...
RELATED STORY
5 Huge Possible WWE Dream Matches That Could Happen At...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels could break his retirement
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for the Undertaker at...
RELATED STORY
3 best opponents for Shawn Michaels if he decides to...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Legends AJ Styles must face before they retire
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge future plans for Batista...
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 match rumours that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us