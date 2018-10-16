WWE Rumor Mill: Undertaker to retire and enter Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 35

'The Phenom' is set to call it a day at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Joe Peisich discussed the Undertaker's future on the latest No Holds Barred Podcast and indicated that 'The Deadman' will likely have a huge WrestleMania 35 weekend as early plans call for him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and to officially retire for real this time.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker has been undergoing what in reality appears to be a 'Greatest Hits' tour over the last few months with a match against John Cena at WrestleMania, a Casket Match at Greatest Royal Rumble, the last time ever singles match with Triple H at Super Show-Down and now the Brotherhood of Destruction Vs. DX match for Crown Jewel.

Sure, the Undertaker has teased his retirement a few times now and has inevitably returned. However, the above series of matches does seem to indicate that 'Taker is winding down his career.

The heart of the matter

With that in mind, here's what Peisich had to say about Undertaker's future in the WWE and what the early plans were for 'The Phenom' at WrestleMania 35.

"It looks like the Undertaker will be, from what I hear, retiring officially at WrestleMania this year, and go into the Hall of Fame before WrestleMania. I hear Undertaker and Batista are the two marquee names for Hall of Fame induction."

If Batista and Undertaker are going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, it's likely we might start getting an indication on the SmackDown Live 1,000th episode where both men are slated to make an appearance.

What's next?

If this report is true and the Undertaker will be officially retiring for real at WrestleMania 35 then it will truly mark the end of a historic WWE career the likes of which will probably never be replicated again.

