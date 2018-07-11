WWE Rumor Mill: The Undertaker to wrestle at SummerSlam in a rematch

Daniel Wood

The Undertaker will be at WWE's biggest summer show

What's the story?

We've all seen the jokes that The Undertaker is going to wrestle for the WWE more times than Brock Lesnar this year, and that may certainly be the case as there is now speculation that 'The Deadman' will definitely be wrestling at SummerSlam and that he'll be wrestling in a rematch.

In case you didn't know...

We've seen The Undertaker wrestle a couple of times this year, first he appeared at WrestleMania to give John Cena his 'Mania moment', defeating 'The Champ' comfortably. During the previous WrestleManias, Undertaker fought in losing efforts to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker's most recent televised match was at WWE's super show in Saudi Arabia, the Greatest Royal Rumble. At the show the Undertaker 'buried' Rusev in a Casket Match.

His most recent match for WWE was at Madison Square Garden where he teamed up with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns against Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron 'Constable' Corbin.

The heart of the matter

WWE insider and wrestling twitter personality Ticket Drew (@17ABay) has revealed that The Undertaker will be competing at SummerSlam and that it will likely be a rematch.

Undertaker will wrestle at #SummerSlam and it’s seems we are getting a rematch. #WWE — 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) July 9, 2018

That means we're likely to get Undertaker vs either John Cena, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Rusev, Elias, Kevin Owens or Baron 'Constable' Corbin. Although you could discount the latter three as not being a rematch as they faced 'Taker in a tag-match.

What's next?

That being said, Undertaker has also been announced to be taking on Triple H at the Super Show-Down in Australia later this year. A SummerSlam match between the two would be a rematch and it would help set up that big show in Australia as well.

Alternatively, there are plenty of people still on the roster who have tangled with 'Taker more than a couple of years ago, so there are also plenty of options outside of the ones I've already listed.

Who would you like to see wrestle against The Undertaker at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments.