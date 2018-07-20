WWE Rumor Mill: Universal Championship match at Summerslam to be a triple threat?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.97K // 20 Jul 2018, 12:52 IST

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

If the Rumor Roundup on Cageside seats is to be believed, it is being speculated now that the match for the Universal Championship at Summerslam will indeed be a triple threat match, where Brock Lesnar will most likely defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

In case you didn't know...

The Universal Championship was last defended at the Greatest Royal Rumble event back in April and the champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen since.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley have been in a rivalry as of late, and the former ECW Champion has one up on The Big Dog as he was able to pick up a win at Extreme Rules.

Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman has agreed to his client putting his Championship on the line at Summerslam, and as of now, Lashley and Reigns will be having a match next week on RAW to determine the new no.1 contender.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Universe has grown tired of Brock Lesnar and his reign as The Universal Champion and is desperately wanting a new champion to be crowned.

A triple threat match would only make sense if the WWE wants to retain Lesnar as the champion without further diminishing Reigns' credibility, who has already lost twice to Lesnar this year, by having Lashley take the pin.

I, personally feel that having Roman Reigns win clean over Brock Lesnar and having Braun cash-in later, would be the better and more acceptable route to go at Summerslam.

What's next?

Summerslam will take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What match would you want to watch for the Universal Championship? Mention in the comments below!

