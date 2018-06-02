WWE Rumor Mill: Up and coming British Superstar possibly set to compete at the second annual Mae Young Classic

This talented young lady could possibly be a huge addition to the NXT roster as well.

Xia Brookside

What’s the story?

As recently reported by respected Pro Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of The Observer, up and coming British superstar, Xia Brookside is reportedly set to compete at the upcoming second edition of the WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament.

In case you didn’t know...

18-year-old Xia Brookside trained at Brookside's School of Wrestling in Leicester and initially made her in-ring Professional Wrestling debut back in May 2015 for an Independent promotion called First Class Pro Wrestling.

Xia, who is the daughter of Merseyside Wrestling legend and current NXT trainer Robbie Brookside, has also competed for some notable Independent promotions such as Scotland’s Insane Championship Wrestling, where she has previously challenged for the ICW Women’s Title.

Throughout her developmental years, Xia has been training under the observant eye of Dean Allmark at Birkenhead's All-Star Wrestling and with Liverpool-based Infinite Promotion's head trainer ‘Gypsy’ John Kenny.

The heart of the matter

During the latest installment of The Wrestling Observer Radio, respected Professional Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that apparently there is a very strong possibility of youngster Xia Brookside making her WWE debut later this year, as part of the second edition of the WWE: Mae Young Classic Tournament.

Brookside, daughter of current NXT Trainer Robbie Brookside, was also recently in attendance backstage at a recent set of NXT tapings and there is subsequently also the belief that the WWE management might just ask Xia to sign a developmental deal with the company after the 18-year-old reportedly canceled all her summer tour dates.

What’s next?

As of right now, nothing yet has been reportedly confirmed regarding Brookside’s future in the Pro Wrestling industry and if she’ll indeed sign a contract with the WWE.

However, an appearance at the upcoming Mae Young Classic definitely remains as a possibility, but only time will tell if we indeed get to see this talented young lady compete in a WWE ring anytime soon.

