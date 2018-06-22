WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Big Cass post WWE

How long does Big Cass have to wait to compete outside of WWE?

Big Cass could be free to compete elsewhere in less than a month

What's the story?

Big Cass was released from WWE on Tuesday afternoon and unlike many other stars who have recently been released from the company, Cass has a much shorter non compete clause.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass was part of WWE's NXT roster before he was promoted to Monday Night Raw a few years back alongside his former teammate Enzo Amore when they were seen as one of the most popular teams in the company.

Amore was released from WWE earlier this year after accusations in his personal life came to light and the company was forced to act.

Cass has only recently returned from hiatus after he suffered a knee injury last year and only resurfaced on WWE TV following WrestleMania in April.

The heart of the matter

Cass was shockingly released from WWE on Tuesday night and there have been a number of reports that stated that the decision was made after a number of issues backstage.

According to PWInsider, unlike many superstars who are released from the company, Cass has only been given a 30 day non compete clause, this means that he could be free to compete on the Independent Circuit in the next month.

Enzo Amore hinted on Twitter the day that his friend was released that the duo could team up again outside of WWE.

What's next?

Cass has been radio silent ever since his release on Tuesday night and his future is now unclear, but the shortened non compete clause means that he won't have to wait long to get back in the ring.

Would you like to see Enzo Amore and Big Cass team up on the Independent Circuit? Have your say in the comments.