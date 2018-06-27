WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Brock Lesnar's availability for SummerSlam

Find out the future of the Universal Championship.

Plans are still on for Lesnar at SummerSlam

What's the story?

There is a lot of speculation about Brock Lesnar's availability for SummerSlam 2018. The current Universal Champion hasn't been seen on TV since the Greatest Royal Rumble and there has been much talk about him leaving WWE for UFC's currency green pastures.

According to Cageside Seats and WrestleVotes, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. There was no further speculation about his opponent.

In case you didn't know...

As of last week, there was supposed to be a multi-man match at Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar's next opponent for the Universal Championship. Paul Heyman then ranted on Facebook about how nobody on RAW was at Lesnar's level.

Kurt Angle informed the superstars of RAW that there was a snag with Lesnar's negotiations. The SummerSlam match where he would defend his Championship was now off the table. Fans naturally wondered about the fate of RAW's top championship.

The heart of the matter

According to the current rumor, all of this is a storyline to build excitement around Lesnar's eventual match. Lesnar is scheduled to defend his championship at SummerSlam despite what many fans have been speculating.

It is not known who his opponent will be at this stage, though it seems like Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are top contenders. We should learn more as we inch closer to Extreme Rules next month and find out further details about Lesnar's status.

What's next?

The great tragedy with Brock Lesnar is that it is almost impossible to predict what's next with him, more often than not. All I know at this stage is that he's almost guaranteed to compete when SummerSlam comes around, this year. Rumors abound that Bobby Lashley will be Brock Lesnar's forthcoming opponent.

Whom do you want to see as Lesnar's next challenger? Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley?