WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE and UFC future

What path lies ahead for The Beast Incarnate?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar made an appearance at UFC 226 where he got into a confrontation with Daniel Cormier following his win against Stipe Miocic. Cageside Seats speculates that his WWE future will be discussed on RAW tonight.

There are two rumours that have emerged with regard to where his fight with Cormier will take place. Some sources suggest that the two men will battle in November at the Madison Square Garden while Wrestling Observer counters this argument by saying the fight cannot take place until next year.

In case you didn't know...

Stipe Miocic was knocked out by Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226, making Cormier a two division UFC Champion. Following the match, Brock Lesnar came out and pushed Cormier.

The two men would engage in a sports entertainment style war of words. It is clear that the two men are headed for a confrontation down the line soon. But then, what happens to Brock Lesnar's WWE career?

The heart of the matter

As things currently stand, there is no number 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship right now. At the same time, it has seemed like Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are the two front-runners to take on Lesnar for the Championship.

The two men are scheduled to take each other on at Extreme Rules, this weekend. The future of the Universal Championship will be announced on RAW, according to prevailing rumours. It seems likely that the UFC developments will be factored into the said announcement.

What's next?

When it comes to Brock Lesnar, it is impossible to answer 'what's next?', more often than not. By all indications, his next WWE appearance will be at SummerSlam 2018. As for the UFC match, only time will tell.

Who do you think will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Answer in the comments below.