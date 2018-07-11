WWE Rumor Mill: Update on future plans for Sasha Banks and Bayley

Neither of these women may compete on Sunday

What's the story?

Sasha Banks and Bayley imploded on RAW leading to a flurry of blows. As a result of their actions, both women were sent to counselling where they are attempting to resolve their differences, to no avail.

According to Cageside Seats, neither of these women may have a match at Extreme Rules. The site also speculates that they may not be present at the pay-per-view in any capacity at all.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley came up through the NXT system where they dazzled and put the brand on the map with their impressive performances. They were called up to the main roster and had runs with the RAW Women's Championship.

Somehow, both women got a little lost in the shuffle thereafter. The two women were booked in a passive-aggressive angle recently which soon became a full-fledged feud. Both women are in counselling as part of the ongoing storyline.

The heart of the matter

According to the rumour that has surfaced online, neither woman will be a featured attraction at Extreme Rules. Instead, in all likelihood, their feud will be kept off until SummerSlam, the site of their iconic match.

Sasha Banks and Bayley set NXT on fire with a match at the inaugural edition of NXT TakeOver:Brooklyn in 2015. SummerSlam will also come to us from Brooklyn and could be the chosen site for a rematch between the two extremely talented women. Could they recreate the magic that put them on the map again?

What's next?

From the looks of it, there will be a few more weeks of counselling. This is only an educated guess, but having watched WWE for a while, I think it will lead to the two women coming to blows, leading to a big SummerSlam match. Maybe the program will pick up steam following Extreme Rules.

Are you disappointed that Sasha Banks vs. Bayley is so far away? Sound off in the comments below.