WWE Rumor Mill: Update on injury details regarding Aleister Black

Aleister Black is one of the top Superstars on WWE NXT today

What's the story?

Per Dave Meltzer of f4wonline, the injury that has reportedly stricken NXT Superstar Aleister Black is more serious than what was initially expected.

Apparently, the ongoing speculation regarding Black's injury seems to be inaccurate. This, in turn, has served to set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to whether or not Black would be able to compete at NXT TakeOver later this month.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black is widely regarded as one of the top WWE NXT Superstars today--lauded not only for his top-notch athleticism, but also for his immaculate character work.

Black is presently involved in a feud over the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano and the yellow brand's reigning title-holder Tommaso Ciampa.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the injury which Aleister Black is currently dealing with, reportedly occurred when he was crotched by Tommaso Ciampa at an NXT live event--an injury due to which Black is said to have undergone surgery.

Initial reports suggested that Black is suffering from a pulled groin--with several industry insiders alluding that his injury isn't likely to force him to take a hiatus from in-ring competition.

Regardless, Black is said to have refrained from wrestling after the extent of his injury was diagnosed.

Addressing the same, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of The Observer has noted on the f4wonline website, that the aforementioned reports which state that Black is only dealing with a pulled groin, are inaccurate.

Furthermore, Meltzer stated that Black's injury is "more serious than that"--Regardless, no additional details on said injury were disclosed.

What's next?

As of this writing, the WWE continues to advertise Aleister Black for this month's NXT TakeOver event.

Black is set to compete against Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match with Ciampa's title on the line, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 18th.

