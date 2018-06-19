WWE Rumor Mill: Update on James Ellsworth's contract with WWE

Will we be able to see the Chinless Wonder on Smackdown each week?

Strowman vs Ellsworth

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup of cagesideseats.com, it is being reported that the talk of bringing back James Ellsworth had been going on for a long time in WWE and there was even a pitch to get him back for the 50-man battle royal at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

There is also no word on the duration of Ellsworth's new contract. It could be long-term, short-term or maybe a return just for this one angle.

He is, however, scheduled to appear at Smackdown this week.

In case you didn't know...

James Ellsworth was playing the role of Carmella's manager since January 2017 and was instrumental in her winning both the MITB matches helping her become the first ever miss Money In The Bank.

He was, however, attacked by Carmella and later released by the company in November 2017.

The heart of the matter

Ellsworth, also known as the Chinless Wonder, has been a fan-favorite and it was clear from the reaction he got, that the WWE Universe are happy to have him back.

It isn't clear as of now, how long the "The man with two hands and a fighting chance" will be with the company in his second stint.

It is very much possible that Ellsworth only has a two appearance deal and won't be featured regularly on Smackdown, which I think is unlikely as James Ellsworth has proved to be an asset at the side of Carmella.

What's next?

It looks like the feud between Carmella and Asuka is going to continue on Smackdown for the time period and it will be interesting to see how Ellsworth will factor into the equation.

Do you think James Ellsworth should be given a long-term deal with WWE? Comment below!

