WWE Rumor Mill: Update on James Ellsworth's current WWE contract

Phillipa Marie
20 Jul 2018, 21:40 IST

Is James Ellsworth expected to stick around?

What's the story?

James Ellsworth returned to WWE last month after he was released last year and it appears that he hasn't actually signed a new deal with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Ellsworth returned to WWE at Money in the Bank to help Carmella to retain her Women's Championship in a match against Asuka before he later went on to face The Empress of Tomorrow in a one-on-one match a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live.

Ellsworth was obviously brought in to help Carmella overcome the threat of Asuka, but now that her attention has turned to Becky Lynch heading into SummerSlam, the question is whether or not Ellsworth will still be needed.

The heart of the matter

Ellsworth was brutally attacked by Asuka at Extreme Rules after he once again aided Carmella in her victory, which is why he missed this week's SmackDown Live. Even though the former Raw superstar has been seen on WWE TV in recent weeks, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that he hasn't actually signed a new contract.

Ellsworth has only been working for broadcasted shows and isn't currently part of any of WWE's Live events. It is also reported that he is working on a per date basis which means that he is still able to work Independent events, which is making him quite popular since there aren't many current WWE stars who are allowed to work outside of the company at the same time.

It's arguable that this means that WWE may not have long-term plans for Ellsworth if Carmella does lose her Championship next month and the fact that he hasn't signed a new deal means that he can easily go back to only working Indy shows.

What's next?

Carmella faces Becky Lynch next week on SmackDown Live and if the Irish Lasskicker is able to pick up the victory then she will challenge The Princess of Staten Island for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam, so expect Ellsworth to play a role in proceedings.

