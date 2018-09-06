WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Nia Jax's WWE status

Nia Jax is seemingly injured

What's the story?

Nia Jax hasn't been seen on WWE TV since July but has recently been spotted at the WWE Performance Centre undergoing some physical therapy.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax lost the Women's Championship to Alexa Bliss back at Money in the Bank and was then given her contractual rematch at Extreme Rules the following month. After Jax lost the match, she hasn't been seen on WWE TV and there have once again been rumors about her being unhappy with her WWE status.

Nia Jax was once built as a monster in the WWE Women's Division, but since Ronda Rousey has arrived Jax has been completely overlooked so it's hard to argue with the former Women's Champion if she is feeling slightly left out.

The heart of the matter

There were reports last year that Jax walked out of the company because she was unhappy and even though this time she has denied having a leg injury, PWInsider noted that Jax was spotted at WWE's Performance Centre this week undergoing physical therapy.

It is unknown how long Jax will be sidelined for, but given the current direction of the Women's Division, it's hard to see where she fits back in. Hopefully, Evolution is the target for Jax when it comes to a return so that she can once again be part of history with the Women's Division.

What's next?

Nikki Bella has now made her return to Monday Night Raw and Ronda Rousey has the Raw Women's Championship so it's hard to see where Nia slots in, but hopefully WWE's creative team are able to find a place for the former The Irresistible Force.

