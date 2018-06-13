Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Update on plans for Bayley's feud with The Riott Squad 

The future of the Women's division is looking bright.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors 13 Jun 2018, 20:11 IST
1.51K

Bayley and Ruby are set for a lengthy feud
Bayley and Ruby are set for a lengthy feud

What's the story?

Bayley has faced off with Ruby Riott on Raw a few times over the past few weeks and it looks as though WWE is hoping to extend this feud into something much bigger in the coming months.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley and Sasha Banks have had an on and off feud over the past few months, with WWE seemingly hesitant to pull the trigger on a rivalry between the former friends. Bayley has since moved on to a feud with Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan in recent weeks after she failed to qualify for this weekend's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bayley is a former NXT Women's champion and has already proved her worth on the main roster as a former Raw Women's champion, but WWE's creative team ruined any chances Bayley had of being seen as a star in the Women's Division when she was booked as the weak link in her feud with Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by PWInsider, Bayley and The Riott Squad are set to have a lengthy feud in the coming weeks after the three women humiliated Bayley following her loss to Ruby Riott on Monday Night Raw this past week.

Bayley's booking whilst she was in the Women's Championship picture could be one of the reasons why the company is reluctant to push her back into the title picture and would prefer to have her work with The Riott Squad in the coming months to allow other women to have their chance to fight for the title.

What's next?

Neither Bayley nor The Riott Squad are part of Money in the Bank Women's ladder match this weekend, so it's likely that their feud will continue in the coming week on Raw and could allow other stars to join since Bayley is outnumbered.

Do you think Bayley deserves to be pushed into the Women's Championship picture? Have your say in the comments.

WWE Raw Riott Squad Bayley Ruby Riot WWE Network WWE Results
From The WWE Rumor Mill: Major push lined-up for The...
RELATED STORY
From The WWE Rumor Mill: Ruby Riott set to challenge Nia...
RELATED STORY
5 more teams for the women’s tag-team division
RELATED STORY
Report card for the top 5 Monday Night Raw additions...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstar Shakeup moves that didn't make sense
RELATED STORY
6 Things you didn't Know about the Riott Squad
RELATED STORY
Analysing Raw's acquisitions in the 2018 Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE introducing Women's Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th April, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mandy Rose and Sarah Logan show off new vehicles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us