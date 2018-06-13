WWE Rumor Mill: Update on plans for Bayley's feud with The Riott Squad

Bayley and Ruby are set for a lengthy feud

What's the story?

Bayley has faced off with Ruby Riott on Raw a few times over the past few weeks and it looks as though WWE is hoping to extend this feud into something much bigger in the coming months.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley and Sasha Banks have had an on and off feud over the past few months, with WWE seemingly hesitant to pull the trigger on a rivalry between the former friends. Bayley has since moved on to a feud with Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan in recent weeks after she failed to qualify for this weekend's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bayley is a former NXT Women's champion and has already proved her worth on the main roster as a former Raw Women's champion, but WWE's creative team ruined any chances Bayley had of being seen as a star in the Women's Division when she was booked as the weak link in her feud with Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by PWInsider, Bayley and The Riott Squad are set to have a lengthy feud in the coming weeks after the three women humiliated Bayley following her loss to Ruby Riott on Monday Night Raw this past week.

Bayley's booking whilst she was in the Women's Championship picture could be one of the reasons why the company is reluctant to push her back into the title picture and would prefer to have her work with The Riott Squad in the coming months to allow other women to have their chance to fight for the title.

What's next?

Neither Bayley nor The Riott Squad are part of Money in the Bank Women's ladder match this weekend, so it's likely that their feud will continue in the coming week on Raw and could allow other stars to join since Bayley is outnumbered.

