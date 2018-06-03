WWE Rumor Mill: Update on potential Women's Tag Team Division

Is WWE still planning to introduce Women's Tag Team Championships?

Women's Tag Team Championships might not be happening after all

What's the story?

It has been rumored for a number of months now that Women's Tag Team Championships could be on the radar for WWE, but according to Mike Johnson of the PWInsider, this isn't the case.

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Revolution has taken over the Women's Division over the past few years since the company has given the women the spotlight that they have deserved.

From main eventing Hell in a Cell to being given the first ever Women's Royal Rumble, the company has pushed their women to new levels in recent years.

The entire Women's Division has stepped up their game ever since the Women's Revolution first officially began back in 2015 and it was thought that the only possible next step would be Women's Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

The women of WWE have been teasing Tag Team Championships on Social Media recently with The IIconics and The Bella Twins looking almost certainties to be part of the rumored division, but according to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, there are no plans for a women's tag team division at this point. (Transcript via Ringsidenews)

“There’s been no talk of a WWE Women’s Tag Team Division at this point. I don’t know where that got started, but no.”

The Women's Revolution has been struggling in recent months and it was hoped that a Tag Team Division could finally give some of these women a chance, but now that isn't the case.

What's next?

The first ever dual brand Women's Money in the Bank ladder match takes place in just over two weeks time which will be a boost for the women who are included. The issue is that there are many women on the roster right now who are underutilized.

Would you like to see a Women's Tag Team Division? Do you think this is what the women need? Have your say in the comments section below...